Wincanton proudly renews 30-year partnership with Co-op

Wincanton, a leading supply chain partner for UK business, is pleased to announce it has been awarded a five-year contract extension by leading convenience retailer, Co-op, building on over three decades of successful collaboration between the two companies.

Under the new five-year agreement, Wincanton will continue to act as a key critical partner to Co-op, providing facilities management and distribution services from a 340,000 sq. ft. Co-op regional distribution centre located in Wellingborough. Wincanton has successfully and seamlessly managed this operation for Co-op since 2019 and is proud to be entrusted to support both warehouse and transport operations for the business.

Wincanton will continue to replenish nearly 350 Co-op stores across the Midlands, South East and East of England, delivering upwards of 750,000 cases per week, including chilled, ambient and frozen goods. Over 600 colleagues will continue to support the contract and provide best-in-class service for Co-op’s member-owners and customers.

The extension of this longstanding and successful relationship is testament to Wincanton’s proven site management skills, colleague expertise and consistent operational excellence at Co-op’s Wellingborough site, as well as the alignment between the two companies on important shared values.

Wincanton was the winner of the coveted Social Value Leaders Award at the Co-op Difference Awards in June 2024. The award recognised the 10,000 hours of social value delivered by the Co-op Wellingborough team through their active colleague and community engagements since 2023.

James Hurrell, Managing Director of Grocery and Consumer at Wincanton commented: “We are delighted to extend our long-standing relationship with Co-op and look forward to continuing to provide outstanding service. Our values around safety, social value and sustainability align with those of Co-op making this a truly collaborative partnership in every sense.”

Ian Gibb, Director of Logistics at Co-op, said: “We are pleased to extend our long-term relationship with Wincanton. Working closely with our partners, our depots play a vital role in ensuring that Co-op products are freshly delivered and conveniently available in towns, villages and cities across the UK - when and where our member-owners and customers shop with us.”