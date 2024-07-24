Win money off your shopping this summer with discounts at SPAR

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Get discounts on your shopping and win free products in Northampton

Local retailer SPAR has launched a new way for shoppers to win discounts on all SPAR own-label products this summer with vouchers worth £3, £2, and £1 up for grabs.

Shoppers simply need to scan the Make Me A Champion QR code in their local SPAR store or visit the dedicated website at www.spar-champions.co.uk to instantly win money off their shopping.

Stores taking part in Northampton include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SPAR launches Make Me A Champion

SPAR Westbridge

SPAR Raunds

As well as discounts on SPAR products shoppers can also win a selection of snacks and drinks including Magnum ice creams, Rowntree's pouches, Grenade Protein Bars and Tropicana juices, as well as enter a weekly draw for the chance to win £1,000.

Some of the top products included in the competition are:

SPAR Thin & Crispy Pepperoni Pizza

SPAR Margherita Pizza

SPAR Beef Lasagne

SPAR Breaded Chicken Nuggets

SPAR French Fries

SPAR Hand Cooked Crisps Sea Salt

SPAR Chocolate Muffins

SPAR Vanilla Ice Cream