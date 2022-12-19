KPI Recruiting has announced their new Head of Driving as Will Stanley.

The agency, with offices in Northampton, has been identified as one of the UK’s quickest growing and listed in Recruiter magazine’s ‘Fast50’ in the last 2 years. KPI moved for Will to further strengthen their position in the driving sector.

Will, who joins from ADR, will spearhead KPI's driving division which seeks to stay ahead of the ever-evolving driver market that has undergone such radical changes in the last two years. Will’s role is to also ensure the division keeps pace with the agency's other sectors, including industrial, commercial, care, hospitality, executive and rail & infrastructure.

Will Stanley joins KPI as Head of Driving

KPI Managing Director Ryan Jardine said, "This is a significant appointment for KPI, and Will proved to be the outstanding candidate. His experience in the market, detailed knowledge of factors affecting the sector, such as IR35, and his focus on driver compliance and quality, meet the criteria for the type of person we were looking for. Will's experience will give KPI and our clients a competitive advantage, particularly over the next few months, which will present new challenges.""KPI is a fantastic fit for me and an inspiring move at this stage of my career," said Will. "KPI is in a unique position to be large enough to supply much of the UK, but still agile enough to react quickly to changing market conditions."