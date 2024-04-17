Whittlebury Park introduces the 'Be Nurtured' treatment menu

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Partnering with 'Amethyst Trust', renowned spa brand ESPA has collaborated to develop a collection of nurturing face and body rituals aimed at soothing, relaxing, and nurturing guests on their cancer journey.

These treatments, meticulously crafted to address the unique needs of individuals living with cancer or undergoing treatment, are also suitable for guests with multiple medical conditions who may have concerns about spa treatments. The 'Be Nurtured' menu features three specialised offerings:

Be Nurtured Facial - £79.00

Whittlebury Park x ESPA 'Be Nurtured' treatment packages

Be Nurtured Massage – £75.00

Be Nurtured Back, Face & Scalp – £99.00

**These treatments are well-being treatments and are designed for guests undergoing cancer treatment, living with cancer or guests with extensive medical conditions**

Additionally, Whittlebury Park is introducing a tailored package for those living with or recovering from cancer, providing a holistic spa experience catering to their specific needs.

These treatments and packages are endorsed by leading authorities in the industry, including the Standards Authority for Touch in Cancer Care (SATCC), Habia, the Federation of Holistic Therapies (FHT), and Penny Brohn UK. Whittlebury Park's therapists have undergone specialised training approved by these organisations, ensuring they can adapt treatments based on each guest's unique circumstances.

Sophie Clear, Spa Manager, emphasises the importance of offering safe and inclusive treatments for those affected by cancer. 'Experts predict that one in two people are going to experience some form of cancer in their lifetime. Sobering news and the main reason why now, more than ever, it is important that at the Spa we provide safe and inclusive treatments to those touched by cancer and that we are able to fully embrace the amazing benefits of massage therapy and to treat those clients safely and effectively. At such times in our clients’ lives, it is a wonderful experience to be able to make a small difference to how they are feeling, giving support and guidance within the remit of spa.'

Dr. Catherine Zollman, Medical Lead at Penny Brohn UK, endorses the training provided by the Amethyst Trust, affirming that practitioners completing the course possess the necessary skills to work safely and appropriately with cancer clients.