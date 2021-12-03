Which is your favourite Christmas shop window display in Northampton town centre?

Northampton Town Centre Business Improvement District (BID) is calling on shoppers to vote for their favourite window displays, with several businesses going all out to turn the town centre into a ‘winter wonderland’ this Christmas.

Businesses are competing to turn their shop windows into a stunning Christmas scene full of festive cheer, before an independent judging panel and a public vote on Facebook decide the winners.

Mark Mullen, operations manager for Northampton Town Centre BID, said: “It’s been brilliant to see so many of our retailers really get into the festive spirit this year and celebrate Christmas with some sensational window displays.

“Christmas last year was tough for everyone due to the COVID restrictions so this year

shops and stores are doing all they can to make up for it and put a smile on shoppers’ faces. Some of the displays are really spectacular and show fantastic creativity and ingenuity. We want to know which one is your favourite.”

You can get involved by voting for your favourite on the BID’s Facebook page over the next two weeks. Visit www.facebook.com/northamptonbid and vote on the pinned post.

1. Anna Health & Beauty, Gold Street Rupinder Naitin Photo Sales

2. A-Plan Insurance, Abington Street George Quy Isabelle Benstead Photo Sales

3. Bar with No Name, St Peters Way Aimee Cawley Martin Higman Photo Sales

4. Barnandos, Abington Street Donna Henry Kerry McDowell Photo Sales