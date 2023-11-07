Wheelie Klips Ltd wins a national award; Home Organisation Product of the Year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The company walked away with the Home Organisation Product of the Year accolade. They were also a finalist in a second category Home Scent of the Year.

The award was presented to Director Mike Deacon by Georgina Burnett ex-BBC Weather Presenter and TV Presenter on This Morning show on ITV. A panel of influential judges decided on the winners against innovation and originality in design and strategy, commercial success, great feedback, and strong marketing and future growth prospects. Public voting was used to identify the finalists then the winner was decided by the panel of experts.

Mike Deacon said, “We are delighted to win such a prestige award and to think that we were finalists in two categories is very pleasing.” “Winning gives us the confidence that our products are liked amongst those who value a clean and tidy environment.” “We had a tremendous amount of interest in our products we displayed on our stand and to realise that we were in competition with well known brands and winning was magnificent.” “We believe our embrace of environmental issues and our solutions give us the reason to believe we were recognised in this category as it is not easy to have such a focus. Our cleaning and tidying solution is new and different to anything else found at the Clean and Tidy Home Show.”

Mike Deacon of Wheelie Klips Receiving the Award from, on the left, Georgina Burnett TV Presenter

Penny Moyes Founder and Director of Latch Events, an event company, and organiser of the Clean and Tidy Home Show said, “Congratulation Wheelie Klips, we are so delighted that you were part of the Clean & Tidy Awards and we hope you are as pleased with receiving the award for Home Organisation Product of the Year as much as we were please to award it to you. Once again, thank you for being a part of the Clean & Tidy Awards 2023.”

Wheelie Klips products can be found in one of the top six football premier league grounds and a previous FA Trophy winners’ ground, a school in Chichester, and a large restaurant in Dorset and the liners are used in a multi-discipline equestrian venue in Devon, although the main customers are householders. The company has several customers in Australia where they are prepared to pay more for post and packing than for the product itself.

Wheelie Klips has a range of accessories for the household wheelie bin market, primarily for 240 litre bins along with smaller bins. These products are all manufactured in the UK. The solutions involve the end user clipping a bin liner in place hence keeping their wheelie bins clean and fresh. An alternative solution to that of using a jet wash which is more expensive and usually leaves a mess on the road.

Using Wheelie Klips bags and throwing householder rubbish directly into the wheelie bin, as opposed to using those from a kitchen environment, such as under sink rubbish bin liners or pedal bin liners, would involve over 52% less plastic going into landfill in respect to keeping a wheelie bin clean. Thus, not only do our customers save money by not buying kitchen bin liners or paying for jet washing but they will also be supporting the environment. Not having to jet wash using water to clean bins, and that all products are made within a 160 miles radius of the company home the carbon footprint is better.

Wheelie Klips Award Winning Products in Use