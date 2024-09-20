Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The shoppers and business owners of Northampton have shared their views on the refurbished Market Square, as traders returned or opened for the first time today (September 20).

The £12.4 million extensive refurbishment project began in February 2023 and all areas will be fully opened on October 19 and 20.

Having visited the Market Square this morning, a number of visitors spoke to the Chronicle & Echo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I just hope that people support it’

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kerry Ablett and Tim Medcraft supporting the market. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

76-year-old resident Colin, who has lived in the town his whole life, shared his views on the refurbishment.

“It looks nice,” he said. “I just hope that people support it.”

He visits the town centre at least one day every week, as well as Wellingborough and Market Harborough, and says this is now more of a draw to continue that.

When asked about the evolution of the Market Square that he has seen throughout his lifetime, Colin said: “It will never be as big as it was in my early days, it was just solid with stalls.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

76-year-old Colin shared his views on the refurbished Market Square.

The 76-year-old was pleased to see the wider variety and new additions, but particularly the return of the stallholders from Commercial Street.

“I was disgusted how they treated the old market stallholders,” he said. “To me, they just kicked them off and shoved them down there. It was never going to work. The bus station’s up here, and people were never going to go down there.”

He praised how they have stuck it out and will be supporting them at the new Market Square.

When asked if he will be returning in October for the full reopening, Colin said: “We live in Northampton and most definitely shall.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liz Cox visited the Market Square on the day traders re-opened. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

‘We’ve been waiting ages for this’

Kerry Ablett and Tim Medcraft travelled over from the Lumbertubs especially for the Market Square reopening this morning.

“We’ve been waiting ages for this,” said Kerry.

The pair were supporting Dennis Gifts and had a canvas of their late dog printed by the independent business, after he sadly passed away.

Supporting the stallholders is of great importance to them both, and they shopped with Dennis Gifts when the business was located in Weston Favell too.

“It looks a lot better,” said Kerry, talking about her first impressions of the new market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tim added: “There’s more space compared to how it used to be, all the stalls were rammed into one place.

“We’ve used this business before and knowing he’s here now, we will be using him a lot more.”

The pair agreed there is a visible improvement in the Market Square, and the variety of stallholders.

When asked if they believed the £12.4 million spent is reflected in the new appearance, Tim said: “At the moment, no, because they haven’t opened it completely yet.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kerry said she cannot wait to return in October for the full reopening, and plans to bring other family members along for the occasion.

They look forward to the unveiling of the shoe-inspired water feature, as well as what is in store for Christmas time.

‘We’ve had a terrible summer’

Business owner Liz Cox, who runs quirky cafe The Eccentric Englishman in St Giles’ Street, was one of the shoppers who came along to check out the Market Square this morning.

When asked her initial thoughts on the first phase of reopening, Liz said: “It’s lovely, we’ve just walked up from St Giles’ Street and just to see loads of people is amazing. It’s all positive.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She praised the fixed stalls as “really professional and welcoming” and liked the array of pop-up stalls too.

As a town centre business owner herself, Liz was asked if she is hopeful about the impact the refurbishment will have on footfall.

“We are,” she said. “We’ve had a terrible summer and I think a lot of the work has had a lot to do with people being able to manoeuvre around the town.

“Anything they can do to bring people into the town is amazing. It can only help all us businesses.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liz says there has been “mixed reactions” from her customers in the run up to the reopening.

She continued: “We just keep saying give it a chance, come and see it. Most people are actually really for developing the town and seeing it grow.

“Come and see it for yourselves. Don’t just believe what you hear and make your own mind up. Chinese whispers it is.

“Rather than diss what we’re trying to do, come in and support us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The Market Square pulls everyone together’

Another business owner who took the opportunity to look around the Market Square this morning was Yvonne Spence, owner of clothing store Voni Blu in Castilian Street.

Talking about her first impressions, Yvonne said: “It’s a work in progress but it looks good. The units look really nice.”

She was pleased to see the return of the traders who relocated to Commercial Street – and shared her hope that it will be a “hub” for the town centre moving forward.

“The Market Square pulls everyone together,” Yvonne continued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked if she is hopeful about an increase in footfall off the back of the reopening, Yvonne said: “I hope so, definitely. They’ve spent a lot of money on it, hopefully a lot of thought has gone into it. Fingers crossed.”

Yvonne came to have a look around before returning to her shop in Castilian Street, and was pleased to see Tony Jones Florist and the fruit and vegetable stall.

The new stall holders are a welcome addition in her eyes too.

Here’s what you need to know about today’s reopening of Northampton’s historic Market Square…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The extensive refurbishment project began 19 months ago, and includes new paving, water features, seating, improved landscaping, a dedicated events space and 18 fixed stalls.

The aim is to attract more shoppers and businesses, drive footfall and increase private sector investment in Northampton as part of a major town centre improvement scheme.

The bespoke stalls have electricity, water and lighting, and are accompanied by 19 pop-up tent stalls and 26 additional pop-up tent stalls in the events space. The market can also accommodate up to 10 food concession vehicles.

Some traders have returned to the Market Square after being relocated to the temporary Commercial Street car park in January 2023 – and they are now joined by new additions and some who have moved back from the Grosvenor Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The goods and services now available on the Market Square include bicycle repairs, a butchers, a creative hub, a delicatessen offering local produce, digital print services, Ghanaian crafts, floristry and plants, fruit and vegetables, key cutting and watch repairs, leather goods, a nail salon, the sale and repair or small electricals, and takeaway food.

West Northamptonshire Council plans to introduce various specialty events, such as vintage clothing, vinyl records, farmers, continental and Christmas markets – as outlined by a council report published in April.

The local authority is also considering using the Market Square for major sporting events, like the Rugby World Cup in 2027, as well as cultural activities and local heritage celebrations.