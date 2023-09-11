Wetherspoons in Northampton saves the day for Age UK Northamptonshire's day centre clients

Watch more videos on Shots!

The oven at The William and Patricia Venton Centre is being replaced and staff were concerned that they would not be able to serve the usual nutritious lunches that clients at the day centre in York Road have come to expect.

A quick phone call to The Cordwainer, which is just around the corner, and an okay from the chef, meant that 150 small meal platters could be produced and lunch would be served Tuesday to Friday without a hitch.

Senior Day Centre Coordinator Amey Carrington said “A big thank you to everyone at Wetherspoons for helping to save the day.”

