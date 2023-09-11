News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Wetherspoons in Northampton saves the day for Age UK Northamptonshire's day centre clients

Local charity Age UK Northamptonshire says a huge thank you to Steph, the Deputy Manager of the nearest Wetherspoons pub in Northampton, for stepping in to provide 150 delicious lunches at short notice last week.
By Jo BirdContributor
Published 11th Sep 2023, 13:41 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The oven at The William and Patricia Venton Centre is being replaced and staff were concerned that they would not be able to serve the usual nutritious lunches that clients at the day centre in York Road have come to expect.

A quick phone call to The Cordwainer, which is just around the corner, and an okay from the chef, meant that 150 small meal platters could be produced and lunch would be served Tuesday to Friday without a hitch.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Senior Day Centre Coordinator Amey Carrington said “A big thank you to everyone at Wetherspoons for helping to save the day.”

Day Centre client Jim who had second helpings of sausage and beans said: “Credit where credit’s due. The food was first class and well done to the staff for sorting things out.”

Related topics:Age UKNorthamptonNorthamptonshireWetherspoons