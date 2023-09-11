News you can trust since 1931
West Northants Council funds dedicated service to help people find their dream job

Residents in West Northamptonshire are invited to attend a range of free monthly drop-in sessions to access the help they need to identify sustainable, local opportunities and benefit from dedicated support to land their dream job.
By Rebecca HutsonContributor
Published 11th Sep 2023, 14:10 BST- 1 min read
  • 13 September
  • 11 October
  • 8 November
  • 13 December
  • 10 January 2024
  • 14 February 2024
