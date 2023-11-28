West Northants businesses celebrated in run up to Small Business Saturday and all year round

Businesses in West Northamptonshire are continuing to be celebrated in the run up to Small Business Saturday with many local businesses taking home awards in this year’s Northamptonshire Business Awards, which took place on Thursday (23 November) at the Park Inn Hotel in Northampton.

Acorn Analytical Services were the proud winners of the West Northamptonshire Business of the Year award, while Sedgebrook Hall were crowned winner of the West Northamptonshire Sustainability award, with both categories being sponsored by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC). Other West Northants winners and finalists on the night included Hi-Force Limited, Gilt Edged Promotions, and Postworks Limited.

Acorn Analytical Services Director Ian Stone said: “This award means the world to us and is particularly special as it comes within our 10th anniversary year. West Northamptonshire is our home. Many of us grew up here and went to school here so it made sense that our business should be based here too. Now, we are able to employ the next generation of local talent as they embark on their own careers within the asbestos industry.”

In the spirit of celebrating and supporting local businesses, it’s less than one week to go until Small Business Saturday, which celebrates its 11th anniversary on Saturday 2 December. Everyone is encouraged to hit their local area to ‘shop local’ and support small businesses across West Northamptonshire. With over 19,000 local businesses, there’s plenty to choose from.

The national day itself takes place on the first Saturday in December each year, but the campaign aims to have a lasting impact on all small businesses across the UK.

To help support businesses in West Northamptonshire, WNC is expanding free parking in the area by removing charges in all Council owned multi-storey carparks in Northampton Town Centre for the whole day so that shoppers won’t have to worry about the cost of parking. On-street charging in Northampton Town Centre and all other parking restrictions still apply, please ensure you read the signage before leaving your vehicle.

Cllr Daniel Lister, WNC’s Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Town Centre Regeneration and Growth, said: “West Northamptonshire is home to so many amazing businesses and I’d like to offer a huge congratulations to all those who were recognised in this year’s Northamptonshire Business Awards.

“Small Business Saturday is a fantastic way to shine a light on the great small business offer we have in West Northamptonshire and we are truly passionate about helping our local economy to thrive. This is a priority of ours all year round and we have a dedicated team offering free business support and funding to help every local business to achieve sustainable business growth in West Northants.

“We recognise the benefits for the whole community when everyone thinks locally and supports local employers, and that’s why we strive to support and champion our small businesses 365 days of the year and implore everyone to join us.”

The Council’s Economic Growth and Inward Investment Team offer wide-ranging support for businesses throughout the year including:

· Business growth

· Accessing funding

· Employment, skills, and recruitment

· Help to start a new business

· A Business Toolbox packed with useful documents

Businesses can visit the Small Business Saturday page or contact e[email protected] or on 01327 322230 to find out more.

To ensure that residents and visitors can explore every West Northants business, all employers are urged to register on the free Explore West Northants app. The app showcases everything to enjoy all year round in West Northants, from independent businesses to cultural attractions and local events.