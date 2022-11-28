West Northamptonshire Council’s housing provider updates name to 'reflect strong relationship and exciting future'

Since WNC’s inception, the two organisations have established a strong partnership and are united in their priorities to build more new homes, invest in existing homes and to support residents through the tough times we currently face.

To reflect this positive relationship, it has been agreed that NPH’s name will be updated to Northamptonshire Partnership Homes. This allows NPH to support WNC to expand its development programme across West Northamptonshire, which will deliver much needed new homes and bring huge potential for the local economy.

NPH is already a significant employer in Northampton and is committed to creating more opportunities for local people, including an established apprenticeship programme and construction roles with recognized qualifications attached.

Updated NPH logo

NPH chief executive, Mike Kay said: “We’re delighted to announce this update to our company name. It not only aligns us to our parent council, but importantly preserves the recognisable elements of our name and logo, which were developed in close partnership with our residents. Listening and responding to our residents is at the heart of our organisation and we look forward to working with them as we continue to grow and deliver services for WNC.”

Mike added that NPH is extremely conscious of the financial and environmental climate we are in and will therefore take a phased approach to changing their branding over time. This means that branded items will be replaced in line with current arrangements to avoid any wastage or additional cost.

Andrew Woods, chair of the NPH board, spoke of the housing provider’s ambition: “I’m extremely proud of the way the NPH team works together not only to support existing residents, but to put plans in place to build more new homes than ever to help meet future need across West Northamptonshire. We look forward to partnering with WNC for many years to come to achieve this vision.”