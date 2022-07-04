The Northampton Forward Board, which is part of West Northamptonshire Council, is looking to create a sub-group to represent local communities and organisations.

Northampton Forward is an informal partnership, which coordinates and drives the regeneration and growth within Northampton town centre – and it is looking for representatives to help achieve this.

Since it was formed in 2018, its work has led to £32 million in Government grants for a number of schemes, including the improvements to the town centre.

The council wants people to come forward with ideas on how to improve the town centre.

Martin Mason, the chair of Northampton Forward and managing director of footwear firm Tricker’s, said: “It’s incredibly important that as we work towards improving our town, we take people on that journey with us.

“We have always been keen to hear everyone’s views, and we’ve engaged with communities during a variety of projects – but we want to take that to the next level.”

The board is looking for people who feel they represent the views of their communities, have a positive outlook, and want to see the town improve by throwing their good ideas in the mix, says Mr Mason.

He added: “We welcome you to challenge what we currently do, but it must be constructive rather than obstructive – as doing nothing is simply not an option.”

The process is now open for five weeks, from June 27 to August 1, and anyone is welcome to put themselves forward to be part of the board – which consists of a number of businesses, MPs, commerce and community members.

Anyone looking to get involved must be able to commit to at least one meeting every two months and complete some engagement work in between.