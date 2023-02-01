‘We’re staying put’ – top chef extends stay at popular Northamptonshire village pub

An award-winning chef has extended his team’s temporary takeover of a Northamptonshire village pub’s kitchen after his mouth-watering menu proved popular with discerning diners.

Danny Tompkins, a former winner of the coveted ‘Chef of the Year’ category at the Northamptonshire Food & Drink Awards, took up a residency at The White Horse in Welton, near Daventry, throughout January.

He has now extended into February and beyond and is opening up tables for an extra midweek evening service and introducing a new lunchtime menu on Fridays and Saturdays.

Danny, who has cooked for celebrities including Jay Z, said: “We wanted to give people the chance to start 2023 in style and treat themselves in the New Year but with the current climate we couldn’t be certain how popular it would prove.

“The response has blown us away and we were fully booked pretty much every night. The demand is there so we’re very much staying put and extending the dining offer on a permanent basis.

“We’ve added in a Thursday evening service from February 9 and we’re also introducing a lunchtime menu featuring popular pub classics, plus Sunday lunches and a special one-off Valentine’s Night menu so there will be something for everyone.

“The White Horse is a fantastic village pub with a loyal clientele and we want to really put it on the map as a destination in Northamptonshire.”