‘We’re going to be opening the brewery doors for something special,’ says Towcester Brewery preparing for its first Heritage Open Day
Towcester Brewery will be participating in a heritage themed day of fun on Saturday (September 10) and they are inviting you all to come down to experience a bit of history
The Heritage Day scheme runs once a year and this year the traditional, longstanding brewery in Towcester will be participating on one of these special days in conjunction with West Northamptonshire Council.
John Evans director of Towcester Mill said: “This will be an unique experience as visitors can witness our annual fresh hop beer being brewed. We only do this once a year as the fresh hop season is so short. We visit the hop farms in Hertfordshire and bring fresh hops back here to brew. The aromas are incredible.
“During the afternoon there will be talks on the heritage of brewing with the chance to learn about what we do it and what part all of the ingredients play during each stage of the process.”
Kathryn Hunter marketing manager added: “This will be a special event with so much to see. It's a great chance to get to meet our team and community. There will be live music, street food and there will be talks and tours from the Towcester History Society.”
The Heritage Day will run from 11am-5pm and the bar will stay open until 11pm. There will also be street food from Nonna Lucia's Pizzas from 12pm and the Mill's very own cheese boxes to try.
The Towcester Brewery premises is a Grade I and II listed building so it is rich in history and is an iconic part of the town. This is the perfect opportunity to grab yourself a bit of the heritage and stories of the town, whilst revelling in the sites and smells of a traditional brewing company that continues to thrive.
John Evans and the team are always busy running events at The Brewery on Chantry Lane and you can visit their Facebook page to keep updated.
The Heritage Days initiative is a once a year opportunity to explore some of the area’s unique historic building sites free of charge, and this year it will be running from Friday September 9 to Sunday September 18. You can find out more about the buildings that are registered by going to the West Northamptonshire Council website.