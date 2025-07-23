Wellness business owner ‘very busy’ despite saying goodbye to shop at the heart of Northampton

The owner of a wellness business says she has remained “very busy” since saying goodbye to her shop at the heart of Northampton and taking the leap to go mobile.

Love Your Presence operated as a holistic gift shop and wellness studio in St Leonard’s Road from June 2023 until January this year, with the aim of helping people become their best selves.

Mita has lived in the town since she was a teen and first set up a beauty treatment business when she finished her studies 25 years ago.

After undergoing a complete 180, Mita became a meditation facilitator and reiki practitioner – which is a technique for stress reduction and relaxation that also promotes healing.

Having moved out of the pharmaceutical industry after realising it was not for her, Mita was inspired to help others through her experiences with perimenopausal symptoms.

She practised reiki, meditation and worked on herself to come out the other side of what she was experiencing, and wanted to use that knowledge to assist others. This then encouraged her to set up the holistic gift shop and wellness studio.

Despite how much she loved the year-and-a-half spent running the shop, Mita knew it was the right time to move on, go mobile and rebrand to Love Your Presence by Mita.

The business owner branched out and expanded her events, by creating wellness packages and experiences for companies and organisations who want to put wellbeing first.

Mita also continues to offer a range of face-to-face wellness therapies at various locations, such as reiki, meditation and facials, in Northampton and beyond.

She offers one-to-one treatments and appointments from home, and remains selling crystals and gifts that aid wellness journeys as a personal shopping experience.

Talking about the past five months since leaving St Leonard’s Road, Mita told the Chronicle & Echo: “It’s been very, very busy and I’m grateful.

“When I handed my shop over to Janene from Lyss & Vay Candle Co., I was grateful that she was able to carry on the special community vibe there by helping people connect and creating a sanctuary.

“My business has grown. I’m doing more events and retreats, and have a partnership with Delapré Abbey. I hold space and encourage people to look after themselves, their wellness and guide them to pause, connect and realign.”

As well as training and attuning people in reiki, Mita is pleased with the transformational impact of her retreats at Delapré Abbey.

With ice baths, soundbaths, breathwork and giving people the opportunity to take time out with like-minded others, among much more, Mita looks forward to the next one on September 27.

“I’m raising awareness that these activities are accessible,” said Mita. “There’s a huge wellness community growing in this town. It is becoming more popular.

“People approach me to collaborate and we ground people to the now and present, set intentions and help them through challenging times. It all comes back to love.”

Mita continues to receive praise for making people realise that wellness and slowing down is a fundamental part of life, as well as the meaningful connections built with like-minded others. “It’s magical,” she said.

As well as the next ‘good morning retreat’ at Delapré Abbey on September 27, and meditation sessions there every two weeks, Mita has lots of other exciting things planned for 2025 – which you can find out more about below.

For more information on Love Your Presence by Mita, visit the business’ website here.