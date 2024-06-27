Wellingborough veterinary practice named second best in UK

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In a memorable ceremony attended by over 150 veterinary professionals – the BestUKVets Awards winners were announced by VetHelpDirect.com, who celebrated the achievements of dozens of vets across the country. The awards celebrate vet practices that delight their clients and are presented to practices across the UK with the most four and five star online reviews.

Swanspool Veterinary Practice in Wellingborough was named Best In Northamptonshire and Second Overall in UK.

Susie Samuel, CEO of VetHelpDirect.com explains: “The BestUKVets Awards were established to reward vet practices for outstanding feedback from clients. We are delighted for all of the winners having read so many of their wonderful reviews. Local pet owners are very fortunate to have practices like these in their area.”

The annual event, now in its 12th year, comes at a difficult time for the veterinary sector. The recent CMA report highlighted concerns regarding pricing within the veterinary industry and whilst vets are facing increasing pressures these awards show that great local vets are still hugely appreciated by pet owners.

