Wellingborough veterinary practice named second best in UK
Swanspool Veterinary Practice in Wellingborough was named Best In Northamptonshire and Second Overall in UK.
Susie Samuel, CEO of VetHelpDirect.com explains: “The BestUKVets Awards were established to reward vet practices for outstanding feedback from clients. We are delighted for all of the winners having read so many of their wonderful reviews. Local pet owners are very fortunate to have practices like these in their area.”
The annual event, now in its 12th year, comes at a difficult time for the veterinary sector. The recent CMA report highlighted concerns regarding pricing within the veterinary industry and whilst vets are facing increasing pressures these awards show that great local vets are still hugely appreciated by pet owners.
VetHelpDirect.com has been helping pet owners find the best vet since 2006. Earlier this year they released price comparison data for thousands of vets across the UK, providing pet parents with more visibility on the cost of care. You can find out more about pet care costs and the best rated vet in your area at VetHelpDirect.com Vet Price Comparison.
