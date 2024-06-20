Wellingborough support workers win at National Housing with Care Awards
The prestigious ceremony took place at the Hilton Bankside in London, celebrating excellence in the health and social care sector. The judges noted Hayley’s passion for person-centred care, “combining compassion with creative solutions in every aspect of her care, consistently enhancing the lives of those she supports.”
Hayley said: “I was shocked and overwhelmed to find out I was nominated. I’m over the moon with my win, I wouldn’t have been able to do it without my staff team. They give just as much back to me as I give to them.”
Rachel Jenkins, who also works as a support worker for Creative Support in Wellingborough, was Highly Commended in the ‘Frontline Leader’ category. Rachel said: "I’m very grateful, and truly thankful to my whole team; this wouldn't have been a reality without them.”
Anna Lunts, CEO of Creative Support said “I am delighted that our hardworking staff members Hayley and Rachel have been recognised at these prestigious awards. They have both played a pivotal role in their services, acting as vital advocates for the people they support, empowering them to make choices and live the life they want to live. Hayley and Rachel are also to be commended for acting as fantastic role models for their colleagues. Congratulations to all of our brilliant finalists, you should all be so proud.”
