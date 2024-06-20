Wellingborough support workers win at National Housing with Care Awards

Rachel Jenkins and her dad

Hayley Pickering, a local Support Worker for Creative Support, took home the ‘Care and Support Worker’ award at the Housing with Care Awards held earlier this month.

The prestigious ceremony took place at the Hilton Bankside in London, celebrating excellence in the health and social care sector. The judges noted Hayley’s passion for person-centred care, “combining compassion with creative solutions in every aspect of her care, consistently enhancing the lives of those she supports.”

Hayley said: “I was shocked and overwhelmed to find out I was nominated. I’m over the moon with my win, I wouldn’t have been able to do it without my staff team. They give just as much back to me as I give to them.”

Rachel Jenkins, who also works as a support worker for Creative Support in Wellingborough, was Highly Commended in the ‘Frontline Leader’ category. Rachel said: "I’m very grateful, and truly thankful to my whole team; this wouldn't have been a reality without them.”

Hayley Pickering