Wellingborough independent opticians expand their team with new optometrist

An independent opticians in Wellingborough is investing in people to ensure the local community receives highest possible standard of eyecare.

Halsey Opticians has been at the heart of the community since 1988 and have formed strong ties with their patients in and around the East Northampton area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest addition to their team is optometrist, Sharaz Yunus, who joined the team on 1st March this year as an optometrist.

Sharaz Yunus (centre) with the Halsey Opticians team.

With 10 years of experience in the optical industry, Mr Yunus has swiftly adjusted to the current team of friendly and knowledgeable individuals.

Michaela Mayes, Director of Halsey Opticians since 2016, said: “I could instantly tell that Sharaz was going to fit in well at our practice. He shares our passion for high standard eyecare and has really gelled well with both staff and patients.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Yunus’ prior experience includes working as an optometrist and practice manager in Canada before moving to England to be closer to family.

With an expanded team, Halsey Opticians have been able to increase their testing days from 3 to 4 days a week, allowing the practice to better care for the eyes of the community.

Sharaz added: “Choosing the right Opticians was really important to me. As an independent practice, Halsey Opticians provides a wonderful opportunity for me to be able to spend more time with each patient and ensure that the care they receive is both thorough and unique to each patient’s needs.

“I’m really excited to be working with the team and look forward to the opportunities that lie ahead for Halsey Opticians.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The current priority at Halsey Opticians remains ensuring that a high standard of eyecare is maintained for all their patients.

However, the addition of a skilled and experienced member to their already well-established team, presents new prospects for growth in many areas.

In particular, Halsey Opticians hopes to work towards developing advanced services in areas such as dry eye, which will allow patients to benefit from additional treatments and care.