Wellingborough Football Club scores sponsorship from Barratt Homes

Barratt Homes is assisting Wellingborough Whitworth FC’s Under-13’s with a sponsorship that will provide them with a new kit for their new season.
By Dan ColeContributor
Published 13th Oct 2023, 11:51 BST- 1 min read
The team, which is based near the developer’s Glenvale Park development in Wellingborough, has now been together for over eight years and play their matches on a Sunday in the Weetabix Youth Football League.

Nick Stuart, Coach of Wellingborough Whitworth FC’s U13’s, said: “We are thrilled to receive a sponsorship from Barratt Homes. As a grassroots team we rely on monthly subs and kind donations to help keep us going.

“The boys will wear the new kit with pride. It makes them look smart and feel part of a team. As well as this, it takes a burden off some of the parents that might be struggling financially in the current climate.

BN - AH-067 - Wellingborough Whitworths FC in their new kits sponsored by Barratt HomesBN - AH-067 - Wellingborough Whitworths FC in their new kits sponsored by Barratt Homes
“It is great to see a large company like Barratt Homes supporting the local community.”

Simon Francis, Managing Director at Barratt Homes Northampton, said: “We are so pleased to be providing Wellingborough Whitworth FC’s U13’s with a sponsorship for the season.

“As a leading developer it’s very important for us to engage with the local community as best we can so that it can thrive.

“We hope the boys enjoy their kits, and we look forward to hearing about their future successes.”

Related topics:Wellingborough