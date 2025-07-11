Wellie Wombles crowned Swansgate Community Champion for Q2!

Swansgate Shopping Centre is excited to announce the 'Wellie Wombles' as the deserving winners of the Q2 Swansgate Community Champion award.

This initiative was launched by Swansgate to celebrate and highlight the incredible dedication and hard work of individuals and groups within Wellingborough who go above and beyond to support their community.

The 'Wellie Wombles', formed in February 2021 during the COVID-19 lockdown, were inspired by the noticeable increase in local litter. What began with Freddie Harris's social media initiative quickly grew, eventually partnering with the Wellingborough Eco Group to operate as an independent group under their umbrella.

The Wellie Wombles are dedicated to keeping Wellingborough's environment clean by clearing litter, reporting fly-tipping, and returning abandoned trolleys. While many volunteers work independently, the group also organises regular community litter picks. They have established equipment hubs across town, allowing local residents to borrow the tools needed to clean up areas of concern. Their outstanding efforts were formally recognised in 2023 when they received Wellingborough Town Council's Outstanding Environment Champion Award. The 'Wellie Wombles' actively encourage community participation, including engagement from youngsters involved in the Duke of Edinburgh award scheme, and leverage social media to share their achievements and inspire others.

The Wellie Wombles with Fiona Stevens at Swansgate Shopping Centre

"We are incredibly proud to recognise the 'Wellie Wombles' as our Swansgate Community Champion for Q2," said Fiona Stevens, Marketing and Tenant Liaison Coordinator at Swansgate Shopping Centre. "Their tireless commitment to making Wellingborough a cleaner, more beautiful place for everyone is truly inspiring. They embody the spirit of community and are a fantastic example of the positive impact that dedicated local action can have."

To find out more about the Wellie Wombles, head to their Facebook page

Nominations Now Open for Q3 Swansgate Community Champion!

Swansgate is pleased to announce that nominations for the Q3 Community Champion award are now officially open! We invite all members of the community to put forward individuals or groups who have demonstrated exceptional commitment and made a significant difference in Wellingborough.

Whether it's a kind-hearted neighbour, a passionate volunteer, or a group making a tangible impact, we want to hear about them. Anyone or any community group within Wellingborough is eligible to be nominated.

To nominate your Q3 Swansgate Community Champion, please visit https://swansgateshoppingcentre.com/community-champion/