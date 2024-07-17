Wellbeing toolkit launched to support workplaces across West Northamptonshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Employers of any size across West Northamptonshire can now access a wellbeing toolkit designed to provide practical guidance on how to enhance wellbeing in the workplace and improve business outcomes.

Research shows that a good workplace wellbeing programme can have a positive impact on employee happiness and engagement, increase productivity and improve customer service and business outcomes.

The toolkit aims to encourage businesses to adopt an insight and data led approach to workplace wellbeing, improving the health and wellbeing of their employees and subsequently their business performance.

West Northamptonshire Council has launched the free to use, self-service Workplace Wellbeing Toolkit that is available to all businesses across the area. It offers a step-by-step guide to workplace wellbeing. Providing an overview of what wellbeing is, how businesses can invest in it, how they can use existing data to enhance their wellbeing programmes. It helps employers to create an action plan across a wide range of wellbeing topics to support the specific needs of their employees.

Cllr Matt Golby, Deputy Leader of the Council and Cabinet Member for Adult Care, Public Health and Regulatory Services said: “We are pleased to be able to launch our workplace wellbeing toolkit which aims to support businesses with enhancing their employee wellbeing offer. It has been developed by our public health specialists in partnership with existing businesses to ensure that it meets the needs of businesses and their employees.

“We will be continuing to develop the toolkit over the coming months and years based on the feedback from local businesses.”

Northampton Community Foundation Trust are great exemplars of workplace wellbeing having won the Workplace Wellbeing Award in 2023. Rachel McGrath, Chief Executive said: “We put wellbeing in the workplace at the heart of our HR policy. As a grant making charity which invests many funds into wellbeing across our communities, we think it is incredibly important that we lead from the front and promote good wellbeing for staff and volunteers. Staff that feel valued at work are more likely to thrive and achieve their best. This enhances staff retention and provides a more nourishing and rewarding work experience for building a positive team culture and for achieving our mission as the leading grant making charity in the county. Our commitment includes a flexible working policy, being living wage accredited, providing wellbeing activities, a menopause policy and investing in our work around equity, diversity and inclusion.”

To find out more about workplace wellbeing services across West Northamptonshire visit: Workplace Wellbeing Support