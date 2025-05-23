Well-renowned cider maker of a decade shares ‘perfect storm’ the drinks industry is facing

A well-renowed Northamptonshire cider maker of more than a decade has shared his frustrations about the “perfect storm” that the drinks industry currently faces.

Phil Saxby established Saxby’s Cider in the north of the county in June 2012, and is one of the most established drinks producers who supplies to the entirety of Northamptonshire.

“There was no right or wrong time,” said Phil, when asked why 13 years ago was the right time to establish his cider business.

The founder explained that as its popularity grew, it made sense to focus on making cider and reap the rewards of its success. When Phil began making cider, it was a completely new venture to him.

Saxby’s pride themselves on creating authentic farm-made ciders and Phil believes it is the flavour – which is praised as not too sweet and using real fruit juice – that customers like most.

Despite the business’ continued success, Phil explained the variety of major factors that are currently contributing to a “perfect storm” for the drinks industry.

The founder believes this starts at the top with the government and would like to see them do something to help struggling venues fight back against the current “anti-social, at home drinking culture”.

He suggested a reduction in alcohol taxes for on-trade, which would apply to places where you purchase a drink to be consumed there – such as in pubs, bars and restaurants.

Phil would then like to see a rise in alcohol taxes for the off-trade, which would apply to supermarkets, off-licences and convenience stores. He said: “I’m not asking to make it cost prohibitive for shops, but for the government to level the playing field.”

Phil continued: “Hospitality is under a lot of pressure and the same drinks in pubs are available in supermarkets. Publicans sell them for far greater prices to cover overheads.

“Drinking is a social activity and should be done with other people. In order to level the field, they could give tax breaks to pubs in order to sell the drinks at a more level price.”

The founder went on to reference the “massive competition with large producers with financial clout”. It is their aim to get their drinks on the front of bars with incentives, which can often come at the exclusion of smaller producers like Saxby’s Cider.

“They want to be the only one available at the front of the tap,” said Phil. “Negotiations see cider as a bargaining chip. They put cheap cider among the beers and lagers, and it’s really difficult to fight against. We just can’t compete against that and it is choking the life out of the variety people can enjoy at pubs.”

Phil shared that for a drink to be classed as a cider in the UK, its contents needs to contain just 35 percent apple juice or concentrate.

The business owner thinks that cider producers should be made to say how much they have included on their packaging so customers can decide for themselves.

Phil believes the optimal level is 80 percent apple juice in a cider, which still enables them to control the alcohol level and flavour. He would have no issue with displaying his ingredients on his packaging.

For more information on Saxby’s Cider, visit the business’ website here.