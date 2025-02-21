Well Northants programme shortlisted for LGC Award

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news

Services that support underrepresented communities in West Northamptonshire have been shortlisted for a prestigious national award.

The Well Northants programme has beaten off competition from other council and community initiatives across the country to reach the final stage of the Local Government Chronicle (LGC) awards.

The programme has been instrumental in supporting underrepresented groups and communities including people living in isolated conditions or with limited access to support and care services. The project has seen community development workers embedded in these areas to work closely with the community, enabling West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) to deliver tailored support to those facing the most complex health and social challenges.

The programme has led to transformative outcomes, with more than 80% of participants reporting feeling more connected to their communities. Local projects have included sewing groups, education sessions for families, and pop-up food banks to support those in need.

In the past year, the programme has invested £30,720 into building community assets and funding 19 projects, 14 of which were voted on by local community members.

Cllr David Smith, Cabinet Member for Planning and Communities, said: “Being shortlisted for this award is a recognition of the incredible work and ongoing commitment that WNC, alongside its many partners, is doing to make West Northamptonshire a truly inclusive place to live, work, visit and thrive.

“We are committed to ensuring that every voice is heard, and we will continue to work to break down barriers for underrepresented communities. This recognition is a testament to the tireless efforts of our teams and community partners who have made this possible.”

Other key Well Northants projects include the Semilong and Briar Hill evening hubs, which provide a vibrant space for weekly arts, crafts, and active play in a supportive and engaging environment. These hubs also offer educational opportunities outside traditional hours, with a split format that allows adults to gain essential skills such as English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL), budgeting, and digital literacy, while children participate in activities nearby.

Another impactful initiative is the Healing Garden, a therapeutic space funded by Well Northants. Rooted in the belief that gardens offer restorative and emotionally calming benefits, the Healing Garden provides a peaceful sanctuary in the heart of Northampton. Open to all, the garden encourages visitors to reduce isolation and improve their emotional wellbeing through mindfulness. It also offers parents and young children a chance to connect with nature, while providing valuable volunteer opportunities and a space for quiet reflection. The garden is accessible via the Cathedral carpark on Barrack Road (NN2 6AG) and remains open to the public.

Additionally, the You Are What You Grow project seeks to transform two neglected outdoor spaces within the Danetre and Southbrook Learning Village (DSLV) in Daventry. The vision for these areas is to develop them into a community garden and sensory space, as well as an outdoor learning environment for students and the wider community. The project will not only serve as an extension of the classroom but also provide a safe space for mental wellness and expose children to life experiences they may otherwise not have had.

Beyond Well Northants, WNC has continued to support the full range of communities in the District through various initiatives, such as the Northampton Peace Vigil, Northampton Pride festival, Holocaust Memorial Day, the Inspirational Women Awards and the Male Role Model Awards. The Council’s Community Forums have also ensured that seldom-heard groups are actively involved in decision-making, promoting a more inclusive and vibrant West Northamptonshire.

The winners of the LGC Awards will be announced at a ceremony on Wednesday, 11 June 2025. Find out more about the Well Northants programme via the Council's website: www.westnorthants.gov.uk/health-and-wellbeing/well-northants