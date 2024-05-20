Well-known pub in busy part of Northampton set to close its doors for good

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A well-known pub in a busy part of Northampton is set to close its doors for good.

The Walter Tull, in Sixfields, is set to close permanently after Greene King, the pub's operator, announced it will not be renewing the lease. An exact closure date has not yet been revealed.

A Greene King spokesman said: “The pub has closed due to the lease expiring, with no plans to extend. Making the decision to close a pub is never an easy one. We are aware that this will be disappointing news to the local community and our loyal customers, and would like to thank those who have enjoyed visiting us over the years. We look forward to welcoming them into our other pubs in the area soon."

Greene King confirmed that staff from The Walter Tull will be relocated to other nearby Greene King establishments.

The closure marks the end of an era for the popular family-friendly pub, which has been open since circa 2015.

The establishment has a 3.9 out of five-star rating from 1,000 Google reviews. Among many positive reviews, a lot of praise was given to the staff.

One reviewer wrote: “Friendly staff and good seating. Plenty of parking. A quality Greene King property.”

Another said: “Always packed on gameday, friendly staff and guests. Always have the footy or rugby on and the pool tables aren't too crowded. Drink choice is also very good. Overall great pub.”

Although the site has been a pub or restaurant for decades, it is not yet known who or what will take over.