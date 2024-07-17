Well-known pub in busy part of Northampton sadly closes its doors for good

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A well-known pub in Northampton has sadly closed its doors for good.

The Walter Tull, in Sixfields, has permanently closed down, marking the end of an era for the popular family-friendly pub, which had been open since circa 2015.

Greene King, the pub's operator, announced in May that it would not be renewing the lease on the site.

A Greene King spokesman previously said: “The pub has closed due to the lease expiring, with no plans to extend. Making the decision to close a pub is never an easy one. We are aware that this will be disappointing news to the local community and our loyal customers, and would like to thank those who have enjoyed visiting us over the years. We look forward to welcoming them into our other pubs in the area soon."

The Walter Tull pub is now closed

The venue now sits empty and stripped of all of its character, both inside and out, waiting for its next lease of life.

Greene King confirmed that staff from The Walter Tull will be relocated to other nearby Greene King establishments.

The establishment had a 3.9 out of five-star rating from 1,000 Google reviews. Among many positive reviews, a lot of praise was given to the staff.

The neighbouring Sixfields pub, also operated by Greene King, remains open for business.