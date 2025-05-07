Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A well-known bicycle store is set to leave Northampton after nearly three decades in business – and the owner has revealed why.

Cycle King, which opened in Kettering Road between the late 1990s and early 2000s, has been trading from its shop since 1997.

However, the company is preparing to move on, as the four-storey property the building is in is currently being marketed for £375,000 ahead of a public auction on May 22 by Strettons Auctions.

Cycle King director Julian Thake said: “We are looking to relocate to an out-of-town location. However, at this stage we have not managed to fully finalise the purchase, so are unable to confirm our proposed new location.”

Revealing the reason behind the move, Mr Thake said: “We have proudly traded in Northampton for nearly 28 years. In this time, there have been many changes to the retail environment which require assessment on how to best adapt for the future.

"The property has served us very well; however, it is showing its age in areas and has limitations for modern retail operation. The building and its location boast great potential through redevelopment to contribute to the positive ongoing regeneration of the area. We believe that relocating to more suitable and efficient premises will allow us to provide a better experience for our customers and Cycle King & Hawk Cycles to continue to grow the business.”

The shop, which specialises in all things cycling, has a 4.5 out of five-star rating from 225 Google reviews.

Mr Thake added: “Customers can rest assured that we will continue to offer our great service in and around the Northampton area.”

Cycle King has more than 23 locations nationwide with the closest branch to Northampton located in Milton Keynes, as well as others in Coventry, Cambridge, and Oxford.

The business goes back to 1972, when the founder opened his first bike shop in Sawbridgeworth. The brand became known as "The Cycle King" in the early 1980s. In 1994, the company acquired the Hawk Cycles bicycle factory, continuing to manufacture bikes until 2010, before merging with Cycle King to form the retailer seen today. In 2018, Cycle King and Hawk Cycles marked 50 years in business.