Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A well-known bar in Northampton town centre is set to reopen under new management AGAIN – here’s when.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The King Billy, in Commercial Street, is set to reopen next month (May) under new management.

A new Facebook page, titled The King Billy Music Bar, has been launched to announce the exciting news. According to the page, the venue will be opening its doors on the weekend of May 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The post reads: “The King Billy Music Bar is set to open its doors soon. The new owners plan to bring back the glory days of old. Some things will remain the same – the great music and atmosphere it’s famous for – but some things will change.

The King Billy is reportedly set to reopen next month (May).

“It will take time and investment to make the necessary improvements, but most importantly, the audio will be unlike anything else around. Oh, and don’t worry, the toilets will be clean…

“More updates to follow soon, but for now, don’t be a silly Billy – mark the weekend of May 16 in your diaries. You won’t want to miss this. We look forward to meeting you all soon!”

The bar has had a chequered past for many years now, regularly opening and closing under new management.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The last landlord lasted just three months at the site after taking over in November from the previous landlady, Rachel Nash, who ran the pub for two years before quitting in October, saying it was “impossible” to cover the mounting bills.

Following the last temporary closure, Star Pubs Ltd, the brewery that owns the King Billy, recently told the Chronicle & Echo: “Our aim is to reopen King Billy as quickly as possible, and we are in the process of identifying a suitable operator to run it.”

A sales advert for the pub says the King Billy “has history”, and that Star Pubs Ltd “looks to further build on this and make it the best music venue in town”.

The sales advert reads: “The pub already has an established trade and a strong reputation as a great music venue. With live music across multiple genres, we are looking to widen the appeal to new audiences, attracting them into the welcoming and inclusive location to really bring the pub alive.”