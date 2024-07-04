Weetabix opts for best of British with high-speed door installations by Union Industries

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Union Industries, a manufacturer of bespoke high-speed doors, is helping one of Britain’s most iconic cereal brands maintain its high standard of hygiene with the installation of more Bulldoors and Matadoors.

Weetabix in Northamptonshire initially approached Union Industries in 2023 to maintain and elevate hygiene standards at its site at Burton Latimer near Kettering. Recognising the superior quality and reliability of Union’s Bulldoors, it expanded its partnership by installing a further six doors around its facilities, including Burton Latimer and Corby, making eleven Union doors across the two sites in total to date.

The bespoke doors, tailored to fit each individual opening, address specific challenges such as tight spaces and sloping floors, ensuring a perfect seal and optimal functionality.

In addition to maintaining hygiene standards, some entries and exits in Weetabix’s production and warehouse areas utilise a two-door solution of airlocks. This system interlinks the doors electronically to allow only one door at a time to be open, effectively prevents the ingress of insects, dust, and other foreign bodies, further safeguarding product integrity.

Alan Hirst, Sales Director at Union Industries

Union’s Bulldoors are regarded as the ‘reliable workhorse’ of rapid roll doors and are known to perform more than 1.4 million cycles per year, making it a popular choice across multiple sectors. They feature specialist ‘Crash-Out’ and ‘Auto-Reset’ damage protection facilities, and offer control outputs for options such as airlocks, traffic control systems and remote monitoring, whilst aiding temperature control for ambient and chilled environments.

The market-leading, bespoke, high-speed roller doors help to prevent the severe drop of ambient temperature in buildings, especially evident in the winter months, eliminating any potential impact on production environments.

Alan Hirst, Sales Director at Union Industries, said: “We are delighted to continue our partnership with Weetabix in enhancing their operational efficiency and hygiene control. Our rapid roll doors are renowned for their reliability and performance, making them the ideal choice for Weetabix’s production environments.”

Anthony Brawn, Facilities Contracts Manager at Weetabix, said: “We are proud to partner with Union Industries in maintaining the highest standards of hygiene and operational efficiency across our facilities. The installation of Union's high-speed doors ensures a seamless flow of operations