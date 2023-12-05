Say wheat?!, baffled locals spotted a bright yellow tractor rolling down the roads of Burton Latimer, to deliver a bountiful Weetabix breakfast to one lucky local – sowing smiles along the way.

The unique tractor delivery was presented to Weetabix competition winner Diana Lee of Kettering– aka ‘Weetabixshire’ – in the early hours of Friday morning, as neighbours and passers-by looked on in surprise at the dawn delivery. Diana recently won Weetabix’s cheeky giveaway on social media, where she beat entrants from their local community to receive this epic breakfast prize.

The grain-inspired giveaway follows Weetabix’s recent petition to create a new UK county encircling a 50-mile radius** from the Weetabix mills in Burton Latimer, wherein the wheat for all Weetabix, original and flavoured, is sourced.

Weetabix believed it was a fitting tribute to their 1,100-strong workforce, who use wheat from Weetabixshire to make 11 million Weetabix every day, equating to almost 8,000 every minute - highlighting the passion, craftmanship and care that goes into every grain of their beloved wheat.

Weetabix has gone a step further to reward the community of Weetabixshire, by giving one lucky resident the chance to have their breakfast hand-delivered by a Weetabix farmer, on a bright yellow Weetabix tractor, nonetheless!

Lorraine Rothwell, Head of Brand at Weetabix, said, “In Weetabixshire, breakfast is our favourite meal of the day, meaning every morning deserves this kind of fanfare!

“We’re so excited to deliver this exciting breakfast package to a lucky Weetabixshire resident. This prize is a little token of appreciation to the wonderful Weetabix community, and we hope the boxes of ‘Bix helps to start their mornings off in the right way, for weeks to come!”.

Competition winner Diana Lee, said, “It’s absolutely brilliant! I never thought I would win, but now I have all the Weetabix I could ever imagine. I’m going to share the prize with my grandchildren”.