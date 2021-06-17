Weedon Bec school kicks off new scheme to help tackle unemployment

Helping young people at Weedon Bec Primary.

The school, part of Innovate Multi Academy Trust, appointed Nathan Martin, who will join in the role of site assistant.

Launched at the end of last year with the aim of tackling rising youth unemployment, the Kickstart Scheme is starting to place young people all over the country, including a number in the education sector. The programme, which is intended to help deliver economic recovery in the aftermath of the COVID-19 crisis, enables organisations of any type and size to hire government-funded additional staff for a period of six months.

Antony Witheyman, CEO of Innovate Multi Academy Trust, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Nathan to our team.

"As an employer deeply rooted in the local community and committed educators, we’re delighted that Nathan accepted our offer and we look forward to working with them over the next six months, at least.

"We are confident that he will add authentic value to our Trust, while gaining crucial skills that will boost their future employability prospects. The interview team was really impressed with Nathan, who showed confidence, a professional attitude and significant potential."

Derek Kingsford (Pictured) is thrilled to have someone joining his team.

He said: "There are so many jobs to do every day, so having someone to help will be fantastic! I can't wait to get started with Nathan to help him grow and learn new skills within our wonderful school environment."

Commenting on the appointment, Anna Fosse-Galtier, Lead Kickstart Consultant at PAG, stated: