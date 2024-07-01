'We need clarity' - hospitality leaders call for more Government support

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Curry industry leaders have called on all political parties to clarify details of their support for the sector – amid continuing concerns over the viability of pubs, restaurants and venues across the country.

The hospitality sector has been hit by what bosses call ‘the perfect storm’ of rising energy prices, high interest rates and the cost-of-living crisis – all on the back of the pandemic.

Curry houses have also faced an ongoing battle to recruit skilled chefs due to tough immigration laws, leaving many restaurateurs fearing for their future.

Naz Islam, owner of Saffron restaurant in Castilian Street, Northampton and press and publication secretary of the Bangladesh Caterers Association (BCA), said: “With a general election looming our members need to hear more from all the party leaders about what their plans are to support the hospitality sector. We haven’t yet had the reassurances we need from any party. We need clarity, we need decisiveness and we need it now.”

The BCA comprises curry restaurant and takeaway owners across the UK, a community that contributed £4.2 billion per year to the UK economy pre-pandemic.

The organisation has already written to Sir Keir Starmer, voicing concerns over comments made by the Labour leader during an interview with The Sun newspaper in which he suggested that Bangladeshis are the predominant group among illegal immigrants not being removed from the UK.

BCA president, Oli Khan MBE, said: “We are deeply offended by these remarks, which have ostracised a community of hardworking British Bangladeshis.

“The Bangladeshi diaspora began arriving in the UK before the First World War and has since grown, becoming recognised as a distinct group of doctors, engineers, entrepreneurs, and businesspeople. Our community is committed to making a positive difference and adding value to society.

“Over the past two decades, Bangladeshis in this country have significantly improved their educational outcomes, outperforming white Britons in GCSE exams. Bangladeshis now compete for top university places and prestigious jobs. The new generations of the British-Bangladesh community are excelling in mainstream British sectors and professions, including local and national politics.”

This sentiment is echoed by BCA chief treasurer Tipu Rahman, who added: “It was particularly disheartening to hear these remarks. This assertion not only contradicts official UK government statistics but also undermines the contributions of the British Bangladeshi community.