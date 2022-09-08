‘We are reaching for the stars’ says The Beauty Works team in Towcester after expansion

Beauty Works and Barber Works based at Bells Plantation, Towcester have put together a hairdressing and beauty service that is set to win awards in the future.

Hair crazy, husband and wife team, Nick and Joanna Curly owners of The Beauty Works in Towcester, have been working hard with an amazing expansion in their hairdressers and barber salon and plan to celebrate in style with an opening party.

At 2pm until 5pm, Saturday (September 10), they will be opening their doors to a party at their salon at Bells Plantation and everyone is invited. Canopies and drinks, a raffle where you can win a weekend in the couple’s own campervan, face painting, hair braiding, live music and special offers are all available on the day and you are welcome to look around and imagine yourself being pampered.

Beauty Works in Towcester.

Nick said: “Covid really put us back with our plans but everything is now on track. It has been a huge leap of faith getting to this point. I have been working as a barber and doing much of the building renovations myself. I’m really pleased with the outcome and we can’t wait to start expanding with extra staff. We are planning to reach for the stars with awards and looking for ambitious stylists to join us.”

The layout of the new building brings a touch of luxury to a hair appointment, with a colour area where you can quietly sip coffee (or The Beauty Work’s own gin), a coffee bar, styling area, beauty rooms and barber’s quarters, in a warm, stylish backdrop.

The team currently consists of four barbers, four stylists, two apprentices and a beautician and they are looking to increase their numbers.

Joanna said: “We have a great team ethos here, on-going training which will be in-house in the future to support professional development. We have staff discounts, team days and the opportunity to enter into awards in the future. We would welcome anyone who is wanting to get ahead with their hairdressing career to get in touch, or just come down to the open day on Saturday.”

The salon offers a number of treatments.

The Beauty Works salon can be found at Bells Plantation, Towcester.