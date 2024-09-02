Watford Gap company reintroduces campervan model to make ownership more accessible

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

To make campervan ownership more accessible to a wider range of customers, Redline Campers has taken the decision to relaunch a model at a lower price point.

After listening to the feedback of its customers and acknowledging a gap in the market, the Northamptonshire company has relaunched its Classic model at a starting price of £34,995.

By utilising advancements in its production techniques and carefully selecting the correct base vehicles, the NCC Approved Manufacturer is able to offer VW T6.1 campervan conversions at this lower price.

Built without compromising on quality, Redline Campers will manufacture the Classic following its ISO 9001:2015 certified Quality Management System and to the standards it upholds as a VCA Type Approved manufacturer.

Recline Campers' Classic Model

The four-berth campervan will be built on pre-owned base vehicles at Redline’s in-house production facility near Daventry.

Just like the rest of the range, the relaunched Classic model will be produced using the latest CNC manufacturing technology and will feature appliances and components from RIB Altair, Dometic, and BCA.

Highlights of the vehicle include a RIB Altair 112 Bed with ISOFIX, a brand new kitchen design with extra storage and premium edge banded lockers, a bespoke 240/12v wiring loom, and 16” Clayton alloy wheels.

To achieve this price point for this vehicle, Redline Campers has catered its offering towards the customer looking for a quality conversion but not requiring the level of customisation available across the rest of its range. Due to this, the Classic is available with two choices of cabinet and worktop colours. These are Driftwood or Carbon Ash for the cabinets, and White or Black Sparkle for the worktops.

The Interior of the Model Converted by the NCC Approved Manufacturer

The reintroduction of the Classic will see the campervan becoming the entry level model in the Redline Campers range.

Discussing the models relaunch, Redline Campers director, Mark Turley said the following:

“We are pleased to announce the reintroduction of the fantastic value Classic model to the Redline Campers range. This is a campervan for the customer who is not largely concerned about customisation but is still looking for a quality and functional conversion.

With the Classic starting from a sub-£35,000 price point, we hope to make campervan ownership more achievable for a whole new section of the market.

I’m proud that we have been able to take advantage of advancements in our production techniques, optimise the specification of this model, and deliver a vehicle which still meets the ISO 9001:2015 and VCA Type Approved standards we are renowned for.”