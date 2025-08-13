Watford Gap-based campervan converter gains important safety approvals

A Northamptonshire campervan converter has added to its accolades by gaining two important safety approvals for its latest Ford-based campervans.

Honouring its commitment to safety and quality, Redline Campers has gained VCA Whole Vehicle Type Approval and National Caravan Council (NCC) Approval for its latest campervan models built on Ford’s V710 platform.

Underpinning the second generation Ford Transit Custom, the V710 platform represents the next generation of base vehicle for Redline’s campervan conversions. This includes the company’s Sport GT model, which was the recipient of an award for ‘Best Small Campervan’ at the Practical Motorhome Awards 2025.

Based in Watford Gap, the company previously utilised VW’s T6.1 for the majority of its campervans. However, with this vehicle no longer being made, the company turned to the second-generation Ford Transit Custom. In doing so, it recognised the need to gain these approvals as part of its commitment to safety and quality.

Redline Campers' VCA Whole Vehicle Type Approval

Whilst neither of the approvals are mandatory, the company has spent the last few months achieving them in its bid to offer the safest campervans on the market.

To gain VCA Type Approval through the GB Small Series Approval Scheme, the company was voluntarily subjected to rigorous safety tests put in place by the Department for Transport (DfT). These tests involved testing on the base vehicles and every component Redline uses as part of its conversions. Covering areas including structural integrity, seatbelt and anchorage systems, and vehicle electrical systems, Redline recognises these tests as being crucial despite other converters not usually submitting their vehicles for this approval.

In order to gain NCC Approval, Redline was subjected to an equally rigorous process. However, this time it was their conversions’ gas and electrical installations, furnishings, and cooking equipment which were focused upon.

To continue to hold both of these approvals, Redline Campers agrees to regular surveillance audits and safety testing of its conversions.

The Redline Campers team (From left to right, Jody Friedmann, Laura Hallam, Ben Marks, Dayel Staniforth, Dave Webb, and Dave Brown)

Commenting on the safety testing undertaken by the VCA and the NCC, Production Manager at Redline Campers, Ben Marks said:

“Having the approval of the VCA and the NCC is of incredible importance to us. Both provide a comprehensive, multi-layered testing regime for our campervans, this enables us to not only ensure their quality but crucially, their safety too.

In order to be recognised as a manufacturer offering quality and safe conversions, it was key for us to have both of these approvals. That’s because these two organisations focus on different elements of the vehicle and are recognised in different ways.

The VCA oversees a broad range of automotive safety checks covering structural integrity, seatbelt and anchorage systems, and vehicle electrical systems. All of which are critical for roadworthiness and occupant protection.

The NCC on the other hand, focuses on the habitation side of the vehicle, conducting inspections, audits, and ongoing compliance checks, and covering essential areas such as gas and electrical safety, ventilation, and overall habitation standards. It was important for us to achieve NCC approval, as this is widely renowned as a mark of quality and safety in the leisure vehicle industry, and gives our vehicles a badge that is recognisable to many.”

For both approvals, the inspection process and the badges gained are designed to provide a reliable benchmark for customers and instill confidence in the safety and quality of the conversion. This is backed up by Redline Campers now being able to demonstrate that its second-generation Ford Transit Custom-based conversions are proven to exceed BS EN 1646 European Health & Safety Standards.