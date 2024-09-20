WATCH: Take a look around the newly refurbished £12.4 million Market Square – reopened today

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Take a look around the newly refurbished £12.4 million Market Square, which has partially reopened with traders today (September 20) ahead of the full reopening next month.

Chronicle & Echo has been in the town centre, speaking to stallholders and customers and checking out the offering after 19 months of work.

The extensive refurbishment project began in February 2023, and includes new paving, water features, seating, improved landscaping, a dedicated events space and 18 fixed stalls.

As you can see from the video tour, the fixed and pop-up stalls can now be accessed and the rest of the market will become available at the full reopening on October 19 and 20.

The Market Square has reopened to traders today.

The aim is to attract more shoppers and businesses, drive footfall and increase private sector investment in Northampton as part of a major town centre improvement scheme.

The bespoke stalls have electricity, water and lighting, and are accompanied by 19 pop-up tent stalls and 26 additional pop-up tent stalls in the events space. The market can also accommodate up to 10 food concession vehicles.

Some traders have returned to the Market Square after being relocated to the temporary market in Commercial Street car park in January 2023 – and they are now joined by new additions and some who have moved back from the Grosvenor Centre.

The goods and services now available on the Market Square include bicycle repairs, a butchers, a creative hub, a delicatessen offering local produce, digital print services, Ghanaian crafts, floristry and plants, fruit and vegetables, key cutting and watch repairs, leather goods, a nail salon, the sale and repair or small electricals, and takeaway food.

West Northamptonshire Council plans to introduce various specialty events, such as vintage clothing, vinyl records, farmers, continental and Christmas markets – as outlined by a council report published in April.

The local authority is also considering using the Market Square for major sporting events, like the Rugby World Cup in 2027, as well as cultural activities and local heritage celebrations.