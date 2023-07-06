Warmflame Developments announces another industrial scheme in Northampton

This new scheme on Anglia Way marks the second site to be developed on the industrial estate by the Solihull based company and underlines its commitment to delivering quality mid-box developments throughout the Midlands.

The company will break ground on its latest project - WD.Park Anglia Way – in July, which will see the construction of two new industrial/warehouse units of 21,528 sq ft and 25,747 sq ft. Each high-quality warehouse unit will offer a comprehensive mezzanine floor that can be fitted out to provide offices or additional storage space. Other features include an 8m clear internal height, electrically operated loading doors, electric vehicle charging points and generous yard areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unit 1 of 21,528 sq ft has already been pre-sold to a leading global provider of products and services that support patient care.

Anglia Way

Development Director at Warmflame Developments, Stuart Mair said: “We are delighted to be bringing this site forward as it allows us to plug a gap in the market for mid-box industrial space in Northamptonshire. As we look forward to practical completion in Q1 2024, this speculative development will provide both this company and another occupier with a high-quality, energy efficient building, located in a prime employment area.”

Richard Baker, a Director of Prop-Search, acting as joint agent with TDB Real Estate, said: “Anglia Way brings some much needed new stock to Northampton. It is well placed to offer end users access to both a skilled and experienced workforce.”