Wardle & Keach celebrate 100 years of incorporation

Northamptonshire-based removals and storage firm Wardle & Keach International Ltd is proud to announce its 100th anniversary of incorporation with Companies House — officially registered on October 8, 1925.

While their incorporation dates back a century, the business' roots run deeper. Its origins stem back to 1890 when two like-minded Kettering-based coal haulage entrepreneurs, Albert Keach and George Wardle, formed a partnership. Uniting their forces, the company branched into furniture removals in the pre-war years and has remained a recognised and trusted name in the industry for over 130 years.

A legacy of family and growth

Since 1986, the business has been proudly operated by the Henry family, who have overseen its continual expansion. This includes the acquisition of multiple removal companies, the development of a custom-built storage facility in their HQ at Little Houghton in Northampton, and the addition of services such as self-storage, commercial relocation, European and international moves, packing material supply, and packing services.

Hannah Collins and James Henry - Group Managers of Wardle & Keach

Today, Wardle & Keach serves clients across Northamptonshire, Cambridgeshire, Leicestershire, Rutland, and beyond, offering local, national, and overseas removals with a personal, professional touch for homeowners and businesses.

What is the secret to their continued success? Family!

As Wardle & Keach International Ltd celebrates its centenary, the team looks ahead to the future — committed to quality, growth, and staying true to the values that built its remarkable legacy.

Sue Henry Co-Director, lends insight into the family’s personal journey at the helm of the company.

Historical image of George Keach's horse drawn carriages

“When we first took over at Wardle and Keach in 1986 from the Wardle family, we knew we were buying more than just a business, we were becoming part of a legacy. We were struck by the meaning behind our original company logo that was sign written on our fleet: “Our business is moving.” It reflected not just our work, but our way of thinking—and that still holds true today. It seemed to reinforce our own family belief: if you don’t move forward, you fall back.

"Over the years, we’ve adapted, modernised, and grown, but always with our core values at heart. The world has changed, and so have we, but the commitment to the people we serve has never wavered.”

Hannah Collins, Group Manager and family member, credits the company’s longevity to these key values: honouring tradition and adaptability

“While we honour the traditions and values that have shaped our business, we also recognise that change is essential.

Wardle & Keach van showing the slogan Business is Moving!

"Customer needs, technologies, and markets continue to evolve, and so do we. By building on our strong foundations and embracing new tools, ideas, and services, we’re able to better serve our customers.

"This balance between tradition and innovation enables us to deliver the consistent quality our customers expect, while meeting the demands of today and tomorrow.”

James Henry, Group Manager, also speaking on behalf of the family attributes this to their company values and ethos: “Our mission has always stayed the same: to offer a fully comprehensive, value-for-money service tailored to each customer. Our family roots help us maintain a sense of pride in forming lasting client relationships.

"Customer service is always at the forefront of everything we do, and we strive to deliver this consistently to every client. We want to thank every customer, colleague, and friend who have been part of this legacy. Here’s to preserving our tradition whilst embracing the future and the next 100 years!”