Walking on wild side in Yelvertoft as nature enhancement project gets green light

Yelvertoft Preschool children learning more about the natural environment.

Grant funding has been received thanks to the support of the Bryan and Janet Moore Trust.

Parent volunteers recently submitted an application to the trust with support from the Yelvertoft Village Hall and pocket park committee to look at enhancing the area surrounding pre school to encourage more birds, bats, insects, small mammals and wild flowers.

Yelvertoft Preschool are already adopting the Curiosity Approach way of learning with open ended resources, reducing plastic and being more engaged with the outdoor setting surroundings. The project will see new bird boxes, insect hotels, hedgehog houses and bat boxes be installed as well as a wormery, bird feeding stations, wild flower areas and veg planters.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yelvertoft Preschool children learning more about the natural environment.

Roger Griffiths, Chairman of the Village Hall committee said: “The Village Hall committee is delighted that the children of Yelvertoft Preschool will have even more access to the natural environment thanks to the grant funding to support their Curiosity Approach.

"It is so important that children become aware of their environment and local surroundings and the earlier they have this opportunity the more they may value nature as they grow up. ‘This will also unite the village community and benefit visitors to the Pocket Park as the animal housing, wildflower seeds and bird feeding stations will be there for everyone to enjoy and will encourage more birds, insects and small mammals to visit the area.”

Tracy Starkey, Yelvertoft Preschool setting manager said: "Our new natural resources spark awe and wonder in our children’. Learning more about our natural environment allows our children to be curious about the world and hugely supports their learning and development."

For more information on Yelvertoft pre school visit yelvertoftpreschool.co.uk)

For more information on the Bryan and Janet Moore Trust visit: janetandbryanmooretrust.org.uk