Vulcan Works supports hundreds of businesses in just two years

Innovative office hub Vulcan Works is celebrating two years of supporting businesses in West Northamptonshire.

The purpose-built serviced workspace, which is in the heart of the Northampton’s Cultural Quarter, has firmly established itself as a vital part of the local community and economy, and is renowned for its dedicated business support for customers including grant and tender opportunities, networking and topical masterclasses.

Vulcan Works drives growth in the local economy by boosting the West Northamptonshire eco system for businesses, by creating a collaborative and inclusive community, supporting and signposting business owners with a network of industry experts and mentors as well as growth programmes, events and workshops, and investors and funding streams.

Since it launched in April 2023, the hub has supported hundreds of local businesses. In the last year alone, 43 local companies have called Vulcan Works home, including 14 new customers. These businesses range from creative industries such as architects, artists, and graphic designers to cutting edge technology including artificial intelligence and cyber security. The small units have provided a flexible option for new businesses to be created, and have facilitated their expansion and growth.

Vulcan Works business growth manager Darren Smith, left, centre manager Garrick Hurter, centre, and assistant centre manager Gail Haddon.

In 24 months, more than 200 entrepreneurs have used the space for coworking, and the venue has hosted more than 100 business events annually, both internally and through organised groups such as The Marketing Meetup, Entrepreneurs Circle, Digital Northants, Coworking Club and NN1 Dev Club.

A total of 486 meetings have also been held in the dedicated meeting rooms.

Vulcan Works, which has been recognised with prestigious awards for its innovation and positive impact across the county, also offers access to a trio of specialists onsite – the centre’s own business growth manager Darren Smith, Barclays Eagle Labs’ Eco System Manager, Owen Moran, and experts from South East Midlands Growth Hub.

Every customer who moves into Vulcan Works is offered 1-2-1 business support with Darren. So far, 145 internal customers have engaged with Darren, whether that be to discuss grant applications or ask his opinion on contracts. Darren has also established 64 new stakeholder relationships in 2024/25, adding to the 189 stakeholders engaged with in the centre’s inaugural year.

Vulcan Works has delivered 12 business support clinics in the last 12 months, with external experts talking about a wide range of topical issues including finance, sustainability, IP, HR and accounting.

In November, the Vulcan Creatives incubation initiative welcomed its second cohort of 10 entrepreneurs. The six-month program run Darren and funded by West Northamptonshire Council utilising £40,000 of the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), supports ambitious local people hoping to kick start a new business or grow an existing idea with specialist support.

Vulcan Creatives has already supported 21 entrepreneurs to become enterprise-ready and plans to contribute to the creation of at least 75 new start businesses by 2028. The incubator programme also aligns with Vulcan Works’ objectives of retaining local talent in Northamptonshire.

Cllr Daniel Lister, Cabinet Member for Local Economy, Culture and Leisure at WNC, added: “It is great to see the tangible impact that Vulcan Works has had on our county in the short time that it has been open.

“We have seen numerous businesses thrive under the centre’s roof, as they choose this innovative community as a base in West Northamptonshire. No doubt there will be plenty more success stories to come from inside as the community grows and flourishes, especially with the continuation of the Vulcan Creatives incubation programme and the calibre of the support on offer.”

Vulcan Works centre manager Garrick Hurter said: “We are immensely proud of what has been built so far here at Vulcan Works and the contribution we have made to support our customers in their growth. I am in the wonderful position to be able to see, daily, the difference that our centre makes, not just to the local economy but to aspiring entrepreneurs who simply need a little guidance in their quest for success.

“I would like to thank the whole Vulcan Works team for their dedication and hard work and also our stakeholders and customers for trusting and believing in us. Together we have created something very special in Northamptonshire.”

To find out more about Vulcan Works or request a show around, email [email protected].