Vote YES – Brackmills businesses gather to launch BID renewal campaign

‘Vote YES to keep our estate safe, secure, clean and green’: businesses from Northampton’s Brackmills Industrial Estate gathered this month to officially launch a renewal campaign.

Brackmills, home to more than 180 businesses and 11,000 employees, has held Business Improvement District (BID) status for over 14 years, an initiative which sees businesses pool an annual levy and use these funds exclusively for the benefit of the estate.At the official launch of the BID’s renewal campaign Sara Homer, Chief Executive of Brackmills BID, said: “We are now in the final year of our third term as a BID so we have gathered here to officially launch our renewal campaign. We are urging businesses across Brackmills to vote YES in next year’s BID renewal ballot. Only with a YES vote can we ensure our estate continues to thrive and we don’t return to the pre-BID days of crime, road hazards and general decay.”

DSV, which opened its impressive new 387,000 sq ft Brackmills site in April 2023, hosted this renewal event, with businesses including Asda, igus, Miswa Chemicals, Xtra Express and Indica Automotive.

Speaking at the event Charlotte Patrick, Vice Chair of Brackmills BID, said: “So many of the things you see on Brackmills now – the additional winter gritting, CCTV cameras, road improvements, additional security and clean green spaces – are because of the BID. If we don’t get a YES result in our March 2024 ballot much of this will disappear and Brackmills will be back to its darker days. So, we need to be successful and we need your help to do this.”

Businesses gathered to launch the Brackmills BID renewal campaign.

Throughout December businesses are being encouraged to complete business and employee surveys. This will help the BID team plan priorities for the next five years and to create a new Business Plan.

On Wednesday February 14th 2024 Brackmills BID goes to ballot, with ballot papers sent to all estate businesses and businesses asked to vote YES to a further five years of BID status.

The last chance to vote will be Wednesday, March 13th, with the BID ballot result due to be announced on Thursday, March 14th.