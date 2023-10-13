‘Vote YES and secure the future of our estate’ – Brackmills BID unveils renewal plans

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Businesses on Northampton’s Brackmills Industrial Estate are being urged to secure the estate’s future and vote yes to renewing its status as a Business Improvement District (BID).

Since first voting yes to becoming a BID nearly 15 years ago the logistics and business estate – now home to more than 180 businesses and over 180,000 employees - has been transformed.

Back In 2008, a time before the BID was first established, Brackmills was a prime target for criminal gangs involved in thefts from and of lorries. Laybys and verges were crowded with parked cars, and several road hazards had resulted in fatalities.

Brackmills AGM 2023

Today, crime is at an all-time low, roads are well-maintained, businesses are supported and the estate is clean and green.

Speaking at the BID’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) in October 2023 Sara Homer, CEO of Brackmills BID, unveiled plans for a next year’s ballot to renew the estate’s status as a BID.

“We are now in the final year of our third term as a Business Improvement District and this means it is time to start planning for the future of our estate,” said Sara. ‘Our current five-year BID term is set to conclude in May 2024, so our focus is now shifting towards securing another YES vote. Only with a YES vote can we ensure our status as a thriving BID continues for at least another five years.”

Businesses have been pooling an annual levy for nearly 15 years to fund a host of improvements on the estate – and are now being invited to vote again, to ensure the dramatic improvements as well as future plans and ambitions can continue to be funded.

Over the next few months the BID team will be visiting Brackmills organisations to find out what owners, managers and staff want the BID to invest in and prioritise over the next five years. This feedback will then shape the BID Business Plan for the next five years.

Howard Wilson, Chair of the BID, added: “As a BID we have worked together to achieve a huge amount on Brackmills and it is essential we don’t take this for granted. Only by voting YES will Brackmills continue to thrive. So, if you are based on Brackmills tell us what you want, complete our survey, download our new app and make your voice and your views heard.”

Charlotte Patrick, Vice Chair of Brackmills BID, told AGM guests: “Brackmills BID is a community so tell us what you want. Together, we can make the estate even better over the next five years. Let’s not go back to the days when it was neglected, unloved, crime was high and people felt unsafe. Have your say and vote YES.”