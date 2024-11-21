Volac expands business manager team in Central and Eastern England

By Sarah Allin
Contributor
Published 21st Nov 2024, 13:59 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2024, 14:08 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Leading forage preservation and animal nutrition business, Volac, has expanded its silage additive commercial team in Central and Eastern England, with the appointment of a new Technical Business Manager.

Responsible for merchant support and on-farm technical sales for the Ecosyl additive range plus related products for Central and Eastern England, Norfolk-based Amanda Clements brings 18 years’ experience of working in the livestock sector.

With a BSc in International Agriculture, specialising in dairy nutrition, Amanda’s most recent role was as a regional sales manager for a company heavily involved in ruminant minerals and vitamins, but which also sold silage inoculants and yeast for dairy and beef cattle.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Prior to this, Amanda’s career was based around dairy genetics, while her earlier working life saw her lecturing at agricultural college. However, Amanda combines her technical knowledge with practical experience, having also worked on farms and milked cows. Outside of work, Amanda has a handful of Jersey cows of her own, plus a small flock of pedigree sheep which she enjoys showing and selling at premium sales.

Amanda Clements has joined Volac as Technical Business Manager for Central and Eastern EnglandAmanda Clements has joined Volac as Technical Business Manager for Central and Eastern England
Amanda Clements has joined Volac as Technical Business Manager for Central and Eastern England

“I joined Volac because I’m passionate about agriculture efficiency with a particular focus on ruminants,” explains Amanda. “I believe farm efficiency is the future. Volac’s product range promotes efficiency and can help maximise animal performance. Volac has real time data and products that are backed up by trials. Being at a leading company that has its own labs as well as heavily investing in R and D appeals to me.

“I will be covering the Central and Eastern region of the UK for Volac. In my previous role I covered a lot of miles, so I’m sure I will be a familiar face on farms.”

Related topics:NorfolkJersey
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice