Volac expands business manager team in Central and Eastern England

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leading forage preservation and animal nutrition business, Volac, has expanded its silage additive commercial team in Central and Eastern England, with the appointment of a new Technical Business Manager.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Responsible for merchant support and on-farm technical sales for the Ecosyl additive range plus related products for Central and Eastern England, Norfolk-based Amanda Clements brings 18 years’ experience of working in the livestock sector.

With a BSc in International Agriculture, specialising in dairy nutrition, Amanda’s most recent role was as a regional sales manager for a company heavily involved in ruminant minerals and vitamins, but which also sold silage inoculants and yeast for dairy and beef cattle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prior to this, Amanda’s career was based around dairy genetics, while her earlier working life saw her lecturing at agricultural college. However, Amanda combines her technical knowledge with practical experience, having also worked on farms and milked cows. Outside of work, Amanda has a handful of Jersey cows of her own, plus a small flock of pedigree sheep which she enjoys showing and selling at premium sales.

Amanda Clements has joined Volac as Technical Business Manager for Central and Eastern England

“I joined Volac because I’m passionate about agriculture efficiency with a particular focus on ruminants,” explains Amanda. “I believe farm efficiency is the future. Volac’s product range promotes efficiency and can help maximise animal performance. Volac has real time data and products that are backed up by trials. Being at a leading company that has its own labs as well as heavily investing in R and D appeals to me.

“I will be covering the Central and Eastern region of the UK for Volac. In my previous role I covered a lot of miles, so I’m sure I will be a familiar face on farms.”