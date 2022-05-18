‘Virtual pat on the back’ for small Northampton business celebrating national award win

A small Northampton-based technology company is celebrating a prestigious national award win for their services.

Guru Technology, situated in Dallington, has won the Unified Communications Partner of the Year award - just two weeks after celebrating their three year anniversary.

Director at Guru Technology, Arran Kirkton, said: “It is quite nice to win this award. I firmly believe that if you put good stuff into the world, you get good stuff back. It’s like a virtual pat on the back for us.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guru Technology, based in Dallington.

Guru Technology were voted into the UC Partner awards by one of their suppliers. The awards, launched in 2021, aims to recognise companies demonstrating growth, innovation and good customer service in challenging trading conditions.

Arran continued: “We were going up against businesses with £80 million to £100 million turnovers with deeper pockets, more people and more leverage to be able to serve customers better.

“It just goes to show that size does not always matter and good customer relationships do. We’ve got some fantastic people here at Guru.”

The telecommunications company works with businesses both on a local and international scale but Guru Technology especially prides itself on working with local businesses and supporting the community.

Guru Technology raised around £70,000 for various charities during the coronavirus pandemic and gave away £25,000 of laptops, iPad and broadband to children and families who did not have the necessary equipment to learn and work from home.

Arran said: “That was such a great experience but a way our business could prove the difference we make.

“We can say how good we are but proving it and stepping up when times get tough, that means something.”

Arran and co-founder, John Bennetts, formerly worked at a technology company together for around nine years before deciding to leave their jobs when the business sold out to a bigger company.

Arran describes Guru Technology as their “brainchild” at the dining table as they contemplated the gap in the telecommunications market, which they said was the lack of flexible and reasonably priced customer service.

Thus, Guru Technology, was born in May 2019 and now employs 15 people with a turnover approaching £1.4 million.