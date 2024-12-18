Vintage Guru trials hi-tech anti-crime kit thanks to Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner

An independent retailer in Northampton town centre is testing new, hi-tech crime prevention equipment thanks to an initiative by Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Danielle Stone.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Julie Teckman’s store – Vintage Guru in St Giles Street – is now equipped with two Safer Pod systems, which is a highly visible, floor-based CCTV system that can be activated remotely.

The Pod will help monitor the store and act as a visual deterrent to crime in the busy store. The Safer Pod will be used in Vintage Guru until 6 January as a pilot scheme, after which the project will be evaluated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Safer Pod trial has been arranged by the Commissioner’s office with the company VPS Systems. The company is supplying the equipment being used in the trial free of charge.

Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Danielle Stone visited Julie Teckman's Vintage Guru store to see the system in action

This trial is part of a wide-ranging programme of partnership work aimed at taking tough action on retail crime in Northamptonshire.

Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Danielle Stone said: “At our last Retail Crime Roundtable, we discussed the technological solutions that are available to prevent retail crime and Julie volunteered to take part in a pilot scheme, which I’m pleased we have been able to deliver.

“Retailers and small businesses are an essential part of our community and make a massive contribution to the prosperity and vitality of our towns. I’m determined to do all I can to work with partners to cut retail crime. Our Retail Crime Partnership is already proving to be effective in bringing partners together and taking action to protect businesses.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Action taking place to deal with retail crime across the county includes:

The Safer Pod system will help monitor Vintage Guru and act as a visual deterrent to crime in the busy store

Northamptonshire Police has set up a dedicated Retail Crime Team, as a dedicated resource to support retailers and investigate retail crime. The Team works closely with the Northamptonshire Business Crime Partnership (NBCP) and has built a close working relationship with retailers and increase trust in reporting incidents

The Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner is funding two specialist Retail Crime Evidence Gatherers, who work for the NBCP giving specialist support to help retailers gather the best evidence to report to police

NBCP offers an app to their members, which includes a database of images and details of prolific retail crime offenders. The app enables retailers to report retail crime and upload CCTV and statements quickly and easily, without having to call 101

A retail crime prevention pack will be supplied to retailers across the county

Julie Teckman said: “As a shop owner, it is better to stop theft, rather than have to deal with the consequences afterwards. I am pleased to be taking part in this trial, which I hope will be a deterrent and stop shoplifting. I am very grateful that it has been organised and I can see that there is a real drive now to tackle retail crime in Northampton town centre.”

Hadrian Garner, Account Manager for VPS, said: “VPS are pleased to help retailers at this difficult time. The Safer Pods offer cutting edge technology, and having an overt deterrent in store makes people think twice about committing crime.”