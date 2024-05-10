Viking Security Systems innovates to combat surge in vehicle thefts

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In response to a concerning surge in theft from vehicles, particularly targeting tradespeople and their valuable tools, Viking Security Systems, a Northampton-based security installation and maintenance company, has stepped up with innovative solutions

Several years ago, our contributions highlighted the evolving landscape of burglaries. Fast forward to today, and we're witnessing a significant shift, with a notable rise in theft from vans and cars. This trend has led to distressing calls from numerous tradespeople who have fallen victim to tool theft, impacting their livelihoods profoundly.

To combat this growing problem, Viking Security Systems has developed cutting-edge solutions leveraging tilt/vibration sensors specifically designed for vehicles. These sensors, when integrated with a user-friendly app, provide immediate notifications in the event of any suspicious activity, empowering vehicle owners to take swift action.

Considering the gravity of this criminal activity and its widespread impact, Viking Security Systems is contemplating a proactive approach to raise awareness within the community. By shedding light on these incidents and advocating for proactive security measures, we aim to arm individuals and businesses with the tools they need to protect their assets effectively.

Shaun, the Owner of Viking Security Systems, emphasizes the importance of community engagement in addressing this issue. "We're committed to not only providing innovative security solutions but also fostering a culture of awareness and preparedness," Shaun remarked. "By working together, we can effectively deter theft and safeguard our community's well-being."