“We just want to put Northampton on the map”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A popular Northampton clothing shop has filmed a brilliant Love Actually parody to encourage shoppers to shop local this Christmas.

Passenger Outfitters, a stylish streetwear store in York Road, has gone viral around the town and beyond with a hilarious rehash of an iconic scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lawrenze Denton and his brother Alex and sister Nina creatively reimagined the Love Actually scene where Mark arrives at Juliet and Peter's doorstep, bearing a series of large, hand-drawn cue cards.

Lawrenze Denton (left) from Passenger Outfitters made a brilliant Love Actually parody to encourage people to shop local this Christmas

However, instead of it being Mark, it’s actually Lawrenze holding the cue cards urging Keira Knightley to shop local.

The video has been watched and shared thousands of times since it went out this week.

Speaking to Chronicle & Echo, Lawrenze said: “Obviously Love Actually is the best Christmas film out there. So me, my brother and sister were watching a movie putting up our Christmas decorations when we said why don’t we try come up with an idea to support local businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We just want to try and make people think twice about buying online or buying from the big retailers, and instead support a little independent/local store.

"The views are doing really well. The engagements have been amazing. 28,000. Pretty good. Hopefully if we can start bringing more eyes to the town.

“We haven’t got the money to compete with the big players, but you can use your creativity to give us a different way to promote the business and the town.

"Hopefully, one day, the town will start looking beautiful again if we can get people to start buying local. Northampton isn’t as bad as everyone makes out!