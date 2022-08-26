Vets4Pets’ relocation set to benefit pet owners across Northampton, with opening planned for October

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vets4Pets’ relocation is set to benefit pet owners across Northampton, with the opening planned for October.

The move of the veterinary hospital from St James’ Road, to Becket Retail Park in St James’ Mill Road has taken since April 2021 to get the ball rolling.

The site was selected in April 2021, the plans were submitted in September, and Vets4Pets finally started working on the site in June, following delays caused by a change in use of the site in the planning permission.

Owners of the Vets4Pets practice, Jenny Millington (left) and Davina Graves (right).

Jenny Millington Vets4Pet’ practice owner and veterinary surgeon said: “It’s a really exciting time and the build is progressing quickly.

“The new premises is four times the size of what we previously had, allowing us to meet the huge demand from pet owners across the county.

“We haven’t been able to take on new patients because of capacity and space, but we look forward to being able to help more pets than ever before.”

The new veterinary hospital will allow the company to offer a range of treatments and advice, and Jenny hopes it will be the “one stop shop” for pets.

The new veterinary hospital in Becket Retail Park is set to open in October.

There will be consulting rooms, operating theatres, separate dog and cat wards, and x-ray theatres in the new building – open 24 hours, seven days a week.

As well as benefiting pet owners, Jenny, who owns the practice with Davina Graves, wanted to ensure it is a nice place to work for their employees.

There will be a number of colleague rooms, and bedrooms for those doing night shifts.

New roles have been introduced for the opening, including one dedicated to pharmacy, which has never been seen before, as well as new vets, nurses and front of house staff.

The former home of Bensons for Beds, which closed down its Northampton branch and vacated the premises, has had a complete refurbishment.

The design and layout has been adapted to the needs of Vets4Pets, which will facilitate the extra equipment they will need for new clients.