Verve Workspace wins top honour at NNBN Awards

A workplace design company which has supported thousands of clients across the UK has won the top award at the NNBN Awards.

Verve Workspace was crowned Business of the Year at last week’s prestigious event, which recognises and celebrates innovative and enterprising businesses from across Northamptonshire.

The team from Verve Workspace in Milton Malsor beat off stiff competition from Simply Techspace in Northampton and the Castle Theatre in Wellingborough after impressing judges with their 39 per cent year-on-year revenue growth.

This is the latest high profile award win for the company which also recently won the Best Nationwide Office Furniture & Commercial Interiors Business 2025 and Client Service Excellence Award 2025 titles at the SME Midlands Enterprise 2025 awards.

The Verve Workspace team at the NNBN Awards

Steve Allan, Managing Director of Verve Workspace, which also has a showroom in London, said: “We’re so proud to have won Business of the Year at the NNBN Awards because the competition was very strong.

“Over the past 21 years our expert team has worked with largely British factories and have been able to offer clients great value, so we’re widely recognised as preferred suppliers in an ever-competitive market.

“We’ve provided millions of elements of furniture and thousands of floor plans to more than 12,000 clients across the UK, including SMEs, ‘Blue Chip’ corporations and government agencies.

“We approach every client with enthusiasm and passion, guiding them through the entire process and I think the personalised experience we offer impressed the judges alongside our strong growth figures and commitment to monitoring the latest trends and innovations in our industry.”

Verve Workspace has also donated supplies to homeless charities and organisations which support social housing and community initiatives, supported its employees’ fundraising efforts and backed community-led deforestation projects.

Steve has run free training programmes for young entrepreneurs and Verve Workspace is building its sustainability credentials by planting trees in the UK for every single order received, reducing product miles, and sourcing quality affordable products with a low environmental impact.

To find out more about Verve Workspace call 01604 217879 or visit www.verveworkspace.co.uk