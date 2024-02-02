Verve to mark 20 years of creating vibrant workplaces

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Since Verve Workspace launched 20 years ago, its dedicated team has designed around 12,000 floor plans and completed about 8,000 projects for commercial clients of all sizes across the UK.

This year the award-winning firm will work on a variety of projects for businesses needing its expertise to create workspaces which are ‘worth the commute’ but it will also set time aside in its busy schedule to hold a special 20th anniversary celebration in May.

Verve Workspace founder and managing director Steve Allan, who has been in the industry since the early 1990s, said: “We’re really looking forward to our 20th anniversary year.

“Lots more clients are bringing their staff back to the office for three to four days a week so they can improve productivity by increasing opportunities for in-person collaborations. At the same time many companies are taking steps to reduce their physical office space by up to 30 per cent and the combination of these things is bosses are investing in higher grade workspaces which are ‘worth the commute’ for their staff.

“It’s great to be working on innovative designs for clients but this year will also be a time for us to reflect on all that we’ve achieved during the past 20 years.

“We started in a small office in Northampton and over the years we’ve moved several times as our own business has grown. For the past three years our headquarters has been based in Milton Malsor where we’ve created a workplace that showcases our fantastic work.

“I’m so proud of everything our dedicated team has achieved and can’t wait to celebrate with them later in the year.”

During 2023, the firm worked on a wide variety of projects, including transforming a technology company’s offices into collaborative and flexible workspaces, modernising an accountancy firm’s working environment and giving a marketing company a full refresh to help staff embrace new ways of working.