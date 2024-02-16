Verve makes tree-planting pledge in anniversary year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A firm which designs and creates innovative workplace environments is going to great lengths to care for the wider environment during its 20th anniversary year.

Northamptonshire-based Verve Workspace has joined forces with non-profit organisation One Tree Planted which is on a mission to combat the extensive deforestation the UK has experienced in recent years through community-led reforestation projects.

Verve, which has designed around 12,000 floor plans and completed about 8,000 projects for commercial clients of all sizes across the UK during the past 20 years, is supporting the mission by agreeing to plant a tree for every order it receives this year.

Verve Workspace managing director Steve Allan said: “We’ve always done everything we can to minimise our environmental impact and supply furniture solutions which last for years and are as recyclable as possible at the end of their life.

“Around 99 per cent of the furniture we sell is made in the UK, as we want to reduce product miles and ensure raw materials are from renewable sources like FSC timber.

“We’re now taking this a step further, by planting a tree in the UK for every single order we receive in 2024.

“Even if an order is for one chair, we’ll have a tree planted in partnership with One Tree Planted. We’ve already started work on this and have ordered our first batch of trees.

“This is important to us because Verve wants to be here for another 20 years and we want to ensure we make a positive impact not just on our clients’ working environments, but the wider environment too.”

According to ForestWatch, the UK lost 105,000 hectares of tree cover between 2001 and 2021 which equates to a 6.9 per cent reduction.

One Tree Planted’s reforestation projects are community-led initiatives which are designed to create educational opportunities and public spaces where everyone, including the most marginalised communities, can enjoy the UK’s native plants and wildlife.

To find out more about the organisation, go to https://onetreeplanted.org